Be SMART to save kids’ lives
Firearms are the second-leading cause of death for West Virginian children and teens. Within the last week two children have died in West Virginia due to adults’ total disregard for gun safety. An 11-year-old girl was killed by her uncle when his gun discharged as he was cleaning it on June 27, in Jackson County. Sadly, a 2-year-old shot himself in the head and died in Elkview on June 30.
So many young lives could be saved by adults modeling gun safety and storing guns locked up, unloaded, and separate from ammunition. In an effort to reduce unintentional shootings and gun suicide, my fellow Moms Demand Action volunteers and I encourage community members to Be SMART by: Securing all guns in your home and vehicles; Modeling responsible behavior around guns; Asking about the presence of unsecured guns in others’ homes; Recognizing the role of guns in suicide; and Telling your peers to be SMART.
Together, we need to create a safer community by normalizing gun safety conversations. Do your part today by pledging to Be SMART at tinyurl.com/wvbesmartpledge.
Tosha Pelphrey
Huntington