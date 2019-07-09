Reparations idea fraught with issues
I read with interest the June 27 Herald-Dispatch published opinion essay of syndicated columnist Walter Williams, an African-American, regarding the subject of slavery reparations.
Do our nation's lawmakers have nothing better to do with taxpayers' money and with their limited time actually spent at their desks, in committee meetings or on the floor of their elected bodies? For sake of argument, let's assume reparations are somehow warranted and are to be forthcoming. Is there anyone currently alive in America who has been personally affected by the repugnant system and practice of slavery? Assuming the answer is "no," then who instead is to receive the funds? If a person can show through birth records or their DNA they are to some pre-defined degree related to someone who was subject to the bonds of slavery in either the 18th or 19th centuries at the hands of our American forefathers, how is that money to be divided and distributed? That issue could likely be drawn out in court for years.
As the educated, insightful and pragmatic Mr. Williams so aptly notes, this is so much nonsense and yet another example of entitlement run amok.
Steve Flesher
Huntington