Many wonderful people in Huntington
I feel so much is written and said about what is wrong with Huntington and the surrounding area, but not enough credit is given to the wonderful, caring people who live here.
Around the 16th of July, I dropped my credit card coming out of the Virginia Avenue post office. I didn't realize it was missing until I tried to use it to purchase gasoline and I couldn't find it. All I could think about was what I was going to have to do to cancel it and have it replaced. My husband insisted on going back to the post office to see if I had left it there. Grudgingly I went back.
Just as I walked through the door, one of the postal employees shouted, "We have it!" A gentleman had found the card in the parking lot and turned it in to them. They didn't know who he was nor do I, but I want him to know that I'm eternally grateful.
My husband has back and leg problems and uses a rollator for balance, particularly when we are out. There have been many times when someone has offered to help us load it in or out of the car or offer to hold the door open for us. Finally, last week after a doctor's appointment at St. Mary's, I realized that someone had cleaned the windshield of my car that had had bird droppings all over it.
In my opinion, you will have to go far to find another city like Huntington.
Ella Hay
Huntington