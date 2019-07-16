Traveler's faith in humanity restored
Last week as I was traveling home on my motorcycle on Interstate 64 I had a flat tire due to a ball bearing problem near Barboursville. As I waited for AAA, many people stopped and asked if I needed help. The tow truck driver went out of his way to see that I got to Pin Point Auto, who assured me they could fix my problem.
To make a long story short, I left my purse on the fender of my bike and drove out of the Walmart tire center parking lot. When I got to Pin Point, I turned the bike off and opened the trunk to realize my purse was gone. That meant I had no money, no credit cards, no house or bike keys and no phone. Instant panic. Joe took me back to Walmart, where the manager started to look through their cameras' footage. Joe called the sheriff to see if they could help in some way, and they said to come to the office as a gentleman had brought the purse in. He did not leave his name or address.
I can not begin to express my gratitude for the kindness I was shown by every person I came in contact with. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Susan Boland
Easton, Pennsylvania