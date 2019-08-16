Recent letter was meant as sarcasm
The Herald-Dispatch recently published a letter I had written. To clear up any misunderstandings, I wanted to plainly state that it was fully intended to be sarcasm. In fact, the original title I suggested was "Sarcastic Note Concerning Store Owners of Bygone Era." However, I'm afraid there may have been some confusion as to the intended message of this author since it was published with the title of "Bare chested and barefoot welcome" in the Aug. 1 edition of the newspaper. In reality, the article was meant to reveal the absurdity of today's societal mindset that basically believes the special rights of "protected" people groups should trump the rights of others (such as private business owners) by labeling certain acts as discrimination or a hate crime.
The truth is, all business sectors are based on some sort of discrimination. The Ford dealer discriminates against those who want to buy a new Chevrolet. The pediatrician discriminates against the elderly. The bank discriminates against the penniless. If McDonald's wants to deny me a Big Mac because I'm short and chubby (or because I'm "bare chested and barefoot"), then that's their prerogative. While we may argue about the rationale behind a business' denial of services, they should retain the right to deny services at their discretion. And if they were to exercise this right (for any reason), while it may be discrimination, it would not be mistreatment of the person who is denied. The ability to obtain a Big Mac (or any other good or service) is not some sort of "God-given human/civil right." Despite the mass confusion, there is a fundamental difference between mistreatment and discrimination. To force an individual or a business to provide a good or service to someone else is the real mistreatment.
Brandon Vansickle
Wayne