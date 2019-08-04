Recent events are sad to hear
I'm sad, or make maybe crazy, about two things today. First, it appears that it's OK to harass a woman you raped until she has to leave the university. See her in the library? It's OK to taunt her there and other places on campus. Does the university ever check up to see if she's OK? No. Doesn't seem right.
The second reason I'm upset is the two Democratic debates. The media treats elections like a horse race. There's very little discussion of issues. The emphasis is on how the candidates appeared and their personalities. Please, let us know about the issues that affect our lives. We can decide who to vote for. Don't keep giving us the odds of any one candidate being elected. Let us decide. Just let us hear the views of the candidates.
Marilyn McClure
Ceredo