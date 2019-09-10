Thanks for story on MU memorial
My sister and I would like to thank The Herald-Dispatch for the fantastic article about saving the Marshall Football Memorial created by our father, Vernon Howell. We would also like to recognize television stations WOWK-TV and WCHS-TV for their time and coverage of our story. You have captured the essence and soul of this memorial perfectly.
Thank you to the donors who are getting this project off the ground and for sharing your stories with us, both heartbreaking and inspirational. After almost 50 years, this memorial not only represents the fallen fraternity brothers, it has also become a symbol of hope and strength for the Marshall Family. Please continue to donate at GoFundMe Marshall-Football-Memorial and spread the word.
We Are . . . Marshall!
Robin Howell
Kennett Square, Pa.