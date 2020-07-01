Law officers
are appreciated
I am writing this letter to our incredible police officers and other law enforcement in our city and county. As a lifelong resident in Huntington, with law enforcement family members in other states, I say thank you, thank you for putting your lives on the line every day to protect me and other citizens of Huntington and surrounding areas.
I apologize for the ugliness from those who chose to disrespect you. It is nothing more than pure ignorance to not want a society with law and order. You are greatly appreciated. I pray for your protection as you protect our community. Don’t let the current craziness get you down. Stay strong and courageous and realize there are those citizens who are deeply grateful for all you do.
Rosie Estep
Huntington
WV, Florida took different paths in population change
1950 was a census year, and West Virginia and Florida had almost the same population.
According to the 2012 World Almanac, the 1950 census shows West Virginia’s population was 2,005,552 and Florida’s population was 2,771,305. The 1960 census shows West Virginia’s population was 1,860,421 and Florida’s population was 4,951,560.
According to the 1970 census, West Virginia’s population decreased to 1,744,237 while Florida’s population was 6,789,443. The 1980 census found that Florida’s population had soared to9,796,324 and West Virginia’s population had increased to 1,949,644.
According to the 1990 census, West Virginia’s population was 1,793,477 and Florida’s population had mushroomed to 12,937,926 — almost 13 million people.
According to the 2000 census, West Virginia’s population was 1,808,344 and Florida’s population was 15,982,378. The 2010 census figures show Florida’s population as 18,801,310, making the Sunshine State the fourth largest state after California, New York and Texas. West Virginia’s population had increased to 1,852,994.
Florida’s population explosion is a phenomenon in late 20th and early 21st centuries America.
Joseph Platania
Huntington
God’s people
need a revival
Our community, our nation and God’s people, myself included, need a spiritual revival. I am reaching out to the leaders of our faith community to unite and bring God’s people, the body of Christ, together as one for a time of renewed spiritual awakening. Our churches, our faith and Jesus Christ himself are under attack like never in my lifetime. It concerns and saddens me that God’s people, our churches and spiritual leaders are virtually silent. While there may be concerns expressed within the walls of our churches and congregations there is no outward defense of the gospel or display of unity, and solidarity.
When Christ ascended, He charged the church, made up of the body of believers, to become the vessel to continue the gospel to the world. The body of Christ is made up of many parts. All the parts must work together. It is vital that we stand together with a renewed strength. Revival begins with believers who have a renewed zeal for the love of God, submission to his word, and a willingness to stand for and spread the one true message. Love, forgiveness, eternal life, available to all.
Larry Blackaby
Huntington