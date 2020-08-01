Reds shouldn’t disrespect anthem
The fondest memories of my childhood are my family’s annual trips from Huntington to a Reds game. I remember Wayne Simpson’s one-hitter against the Giants at Crosley Field; the 19-inning victory over the Dodgers at Riverfront Stadium; Tony Perez’s (my favorite player) game winning home run against the Giants in a wild first game of a double-header. I can still see that ball disappear over the center field wall. I can still see the tremendous smile on Perez’s face as he rounded third. I also remember the last game I attended with my dad at Great American Ball Park.
It broke my heart to see some of the Reds kneel during the national anthem and display such a lack of respect for our country. America’s national anthem is a time set aside to honor our country and should not be hijacked into any agenda. They said it was about unity against racism, but focusing the protest against racism specifically during the anthem suggests that our country supports racism. Sadly, there are racists in the USA, but our country neither endorses or supports them.
If they want to embrace unity, why do something so controversial which is bound to divide? There is nothing unifying about sticking your finger in the eye of a fellow American during the national anthem. Why allow yourselves to be unwitting dupes of those who want to attack our country?
Why can you not stand against racism at any other time? Where are your voices and calls for local government reform when minorities are murdered almost daily in our inner cities?
I cannot support any team that disrespects our country and will no longer follow any Reds game. I feel as though I am walking away from a family member. This is a very painful decision, but not as painful as watching my favorite team dishonor my country.
Anthony Wagoner
Stafford, Va.
A giant in civil rights passes
A small man, only 5 feet 5 inches tall, died on July 17. A giant in changing our country for the better, and one of our last true statesmen. His name: John Robert Lewis (1940-2020).
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington