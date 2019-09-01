Peyton wrong about John the Baptist
On Aug. 21, Dave Peyton marginalized John the Baptist (Jesus' relative), calling him a "weird dude." Choosing to misrepresent this man of God, to what end?
Let me introduce John the Baptist:
The Lord's angel appeared to Zechariah (a Jewish priest), declaring his wife Elisabeth would bear a son and name him John. "He shall be great in the sight of the Lord ... to make ready a people prepared for the Lord" (Luke 1:5-17), in his mother's womb set apart for God's service would make John a "Nazirite" Jew.
"... (C)ame John the Baptist preaching in the wilderness of Judea ... the people were baptized of him in the Jordan River confessing their sins." (Matthew 3:1-6).
"Cometh Jesus ... unto John to be baptized of him ... when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water ... a voice from heaven saying, 'This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased" (Matthew 3:13-17). "Baptizo" (Greek), translated "baptism," meaning to cleanse by submerging.
"... (T) is the record of John ... I saw bear record that this is the Son of God" (John 1:19-34).
For proclaiming God's Word, John the Baptist was beheaded (Matthew 14).
Weird dude or a man of God? You decide, not Dave Peyton.
Rebecca Hager
South Point, Ohio