Peyton wrong about John the Baptist

On Aug. 21, Dave Peyton marginalized John the Baptist (Jesus' relative), calling him a "weird dude." Choosing to misrepresent this man of God, to what end?

Let me introduce John the Baptist:

The Lord's angel appeared to Zechariah (a Jewish priest), declaring his wife Elisabeth would bear a son and name him John. "He shall be great in the sight of the Lord ... to make ready a people prepared for the Lord" (Luke 1:5-17), in his mother's womb set apart for God's service would make John a "Nazirite" Jew.

"... (C)ame John the Baptist preaching in the wilderness of Judea ... the people were baptized of him in the Jordan River confessing their sins." (Matthew 3:1-6).

"Cometh Jesus ... unto John to be baptized of him ... when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water ... a voice from heaven saying, 'This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased" (Matthew 3:13-17). "Baptizo" (Greek), translated "baptism," meaning to cleanse by submerging.

"... (T) is the record of John ... I saw bear record that this is the Son of God" (John 1:19-34).

For proclaiming God's Word, John the Baptist was beheaded (Matthew 14).

Weird dude or a man of God? You decide, not Dave Peyton.

Rebecca Hager

South Point, Ohio

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.