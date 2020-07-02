Cartoonist got it right on Bolton
Wow! The saying “A picture is worth a thousand words” is fully portrayed in an editorial cartoon by Mike Shelton in the Wednesday, June 24, edition of The Herald-Dispatch. Mr. Shelton did a great job of portraying former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
In case anyone missed this editorial cartoon, it has six pictures of Bolton expressing his opinions. I will list them: 1) Let’s wipe Iran off the map!! 2) How ‘bout North Korea? 3) WWIII?!! 4) ARMAGEDDON?! 5) ..not even a cold war? ... and 6) All YOU think about is YOUR REELECTION!! while pointing his finger at somebody, presumably President Trump.
Bureaucrats, such as Bolton, regardless of how smart and important they think they are, can only advise the elected official that they are working with. The elected official makes the final decision.
Anyway, in a thousand words I could not portray Bolton as well as Mike Shelton did. Great job!
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
Yes, all lives
matter to God
All lives matter. The Bible says in Galatians 6:10, do good to all men. No one has a right to take a life. Thou shalt not kill or steal. Love thy neighbor as thyself. Two wrongs do not make a right.
Society is out of control. We need to get back to studying the Bible. God tells us in John 13:34-35, “Love one another as I have loved you.”
And yes, it is stupid to say all policemen are bad or all whites are bad, or blacks.
Bruce Smith
Fort Gay
Changes coming if we’re not careful
So, you are watching TV and think your business in Huntington cannot be destroyed. Oh, it won’t happen in Huntington. Police cars won’t be burned. Churches won’t be vandalized. You’re wrong.
Do you want ot hide somewhere to go to church? Do you want your kids to wear uniforms to go to school? No police! Well, you will have the military, and you won’t protest in the streets, because you will be shot dead. Your medical care will go down the drain. The state will not continue the extra expense. Everyone that works will have the same income. No inbetween!
America was not formed by people that were afraid. Good people have the same rights as bad. Let your state and federal representatives know how you feel.
Hitler would have been stopped easily, but England and France did nothing. They thought he would stop. They did nothing. America, don’t be fooled.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington