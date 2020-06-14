Thank you, voters for your support
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the voters of Cabell County in passing all of the levies on the ballot this past Tuesday.
All of these levies provide funding for vital services. It is heartwarming to know that our citizens promote these services, even in these financially unstable times.
We could not do it without your support! I am especially thankful that the EMS levy received such support. We will not let you down. We will continue to provide our citizens with the quality emergency medical services that they deserve. Thank you again!
A. Gordon Merry III
Director, Cabell
County EMS
Huntington
Law for thee
but not for me
The president claims to be a “law and order” president, but Trump has defunded the police that stop corporations from looting: the EPA, SEC, Labor Department, Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Consumer Product Safety Commission, FDA, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
And then you turn to the $2 trillion-plus CARES Act and the president said, “I’ll be the oversight” before removing the inspector general set to lead oversight of CARES Act spending (among many other IGs) and then asserted that he can ignore parts of the law.
It’s corruption and an abdication of his oath of office to faithfully execute the laws of this country.
Angelo Fioravante
Huntington