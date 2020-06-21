Black lives
do matter
If I were a political cartoonist, I would depict Uncle Sam with his knee on the neck of Jesus uttering the now- famous words, “I can’t breathe.” The cartoon would be captioned with this verse: “I assure you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of Mine, you did for Me” (Matthew 25:40).
David Richards
Huntington
Huntington did the right thing
Citizens of Huntington should be very proud of Mayor Williams and the City Council for declaring Juneteenth a legal city holiday. Although much remains to be done here and elsewhere to fulfill the American promise of equal justice and equal rights under law, we have come a long way from the day when our schools were segregated and restaurants and other businesses could refuse to serve those of a different race. The same action should be taken by other cities, by the state of West Virginia and by the nation.
Aubrey King
Huntington