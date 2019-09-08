Remember United Flight 93
It all began on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, in the skies of eastern Ohio at an altitude of 35,000 feet when the hijackers started to gain control of United 93, but what happened the next few minutes would show America and the world what teamwork is all about!
Through phone calls to loved ones, the passengers of United 93 learned of the two planes already crashing into the Twin Towers moments earlier. With this information in hand they quickly formulated a plan, voted on whether to rush the hijackers, and quickly implemented their plan. A few moments later, the passengers (from all walks of life, different backgrounds, genders and races), not knowing each other before that day, stormed the cockpit!
Perhaps in the back of their minds they had these thoughts:
"Give me liberty or give me death."
"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."
"Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country."
The passengers were able to get inside the cockpit and thwart the attack, just 20 minutes' flying time outside of Washington, D.C., with the White House being the intended target.
May we never forget their bravery and their ability to work together under the most extreme circumstances.
Brian Chenoweth
Fairmont, W.Va.