US should follow China’s example
It is important to compare the U.S. with China in terms of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. As of May 4, the U.S. had 1,177,918 cases of COVID-19 compared to 82,877 in China. However, China’s population is four times that of the U.S. China had three COVID-19 deaths per million people compared to 206 per million in the U.S. When COVID-19 first broke out in Wuhan, China, the Chinese government moved quickly and shut down the area. Hospitals were built in a matter of days to isolate the sick. People were ordered to stay at home and necessities like food were brought to them. China now has the virus under control, which is more than can be said of the U.S., given President Trump’s reckless disregard of human life.
China was the first country to figure out how to deal with the virus. Trump is more interested in the profits made by his corporate buddies than in saving lives. Instead of producing test kits and protective materials which save lives, the president wants to put meat packers and other workers at risk. Our essential workers need hazard pay as well as protective materials.
There should be cancellation of all rent, health care for all, COVID testing for all, and a relief fund for undocumented workers. Prisoners held for nonviolent offenses should be released. The U.S. should end sanctions and war that prevent other countries from getting necessary medical supplies.
China, on the other hand, works to fulfill human needs, not corporate greed. That is how you fight the virus.
Charles W. Britz
Huntington
Our republic is in danger
A recent letter writer should have read Article IV Section 4 of our constitution before she talked about protecting our democracy. We still are a republic (what there is left of it). We are seeing what happens under a democracy (mob rule) now before our eyes on every TV channel.
Our republic is a government of laws. When the supreme laws of our land — i.e. the Constitution of the United States — are not enforced or are ignored, the result is now oblivious.
Fred Friar
Lavalette