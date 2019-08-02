Dropping of bombs was unethical
While I agree with some points Mr. Friar (No apology for using atomic bomb), Mr. Robert Fischer (Enola Gay mission was necessary) and others have made concerning World War II, being on the winning side of a war does not automatically give the United States the moral high ground or even justify the use of two atomic bombs. Mr. Friar mentioned "the U.S. used the atomic bomb to force the fanatic Japanese to surrender." What he and others failed to mention was the U.S. used the bomb as a political tool against the Soviet Union. It was a clear signal to the Soviets and the rest of the world that the U.S. was the new superpower. Unfortunately, this brazen event ushered in the Cold War and perpetuated fanatic Western colonialism throughout many parts of the world.
The attack on Pearl Harbor and other Japanese atrocities were clearly wrong, and so was the dropping of two atomic bombs on civilian populations and the internment of Japanese-Americans (mostly U.S. citizens). One can still be patriotic and hold his or her nation accountable.
As for "radical" Dr. Rivas, she did not personally attack our veterans, distort history or try to "paint our patriots as villains." She simply expressed her concerns about the inappropriateness of such a display for the purposes of fundraising in our community - a community with a large Japanese influence. As for Dr. Rivas' education, the last time I checked, California and its public institutions are still part of the U.S.
And I would like to ask members of the Huntington community: How would you feel if you visited or lived within a community in Japan which displayed a piece of art (for fundraising purposes) depicting a Japanese Zero airplane with American flag kills and target of Pearl Harbor?
Tom Anderson
Huntington