I agree with the heads of the Regional Chamber of Commerce that we need to support the levies. I want especially to endorse the Cabell- Huntington Health Department that provides invaluable services during these times of a frightening pandemic.
If you are voting by mail, be sure to fill in the back of the ballot, and please vote in favor of the levies.
Leonard Deutsch
Huntington
Don’t build school in Ritter Park
Ryan Saxe, superintendent of Cabell County schools, had a good idea about developing a school of the arts — especially since education is now stressing STEM schools as evidenced by the next round of Marshall University Yeager scholars all being in the fields of medicine and engineering.
Unfortunately, his idea of locating that school in Ritter Park above the amphitheater is not a good idea. Buses and parents dropping off and picking up students in the Ritter Park area would cause a tremendous traffic jam and destroy the beauty and serenity of the park and dog park areas.
There are plenty of areas of Huntington close to Meadows school that would be a better site. You could even build the school in the same area but sitting farther back from the road or in areas closer to the Cabell Huntington medical complex or the industrial sites close by on 16th Street Road.
Please do not destroy the beauty and serenity of our park area.
Linda LeMaster
Huntington