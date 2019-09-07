The Walmart retail chain's decision to stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition elicited dozens of comments on The Herald-Dispatch's website and Facebook page, with a majority of those commenting saying they disagreed with the company's decision.
The company also has asked customers to not openly carry firearms in its stores, when and where state laws allow it.
The announcement came just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas, and followed back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter said Tuesday it will stop selling handgun ammunition as well as short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber used in military-style weapons after it runs out of its current inventory.
Here is a sampling of comments from readers who were asked whether they agreed with the company's stance. In an online poll by The Herald-Dispatch, 337 respondents said they disagreed with the decision, while 292 said the agreed with it.
Eddie Lawson: "I say take your sporting goods needs to a local store, stop buying anything that deals with sporting goods from Walmart. They make millions every year in sales of sporting goods and that money could be spent in locally owned stores."
— — —
John Edwin Armstrong: "I think it's a poor business decision in the long term while maybe in the short term it scores them some public relations or political points in some areas of the nation. I kind of thought that their statement was pretty weak considering all they're saying is that they don't want customers to openly carry a gun into their store but they're not really going to do anything to stop you from doing it."
— — —
Marsha Cecil: "There are millions of people with mental health issues and they're not buying guns and shooting up innocent people; hate is the reason we have so many of these situations."
— — —
John C. Knapp: "I agree with the decision."
— — —
Tammy Bailey Rowsey: "Let's disarm the good guy and maybe the bad guy reads the article and will leave his gun at home, too. Brilliant thinking!!"
— — —
Jessica Napier: "I don't see too many 'good guys with guns' stopping these mass shootings that keep happening."
— — —
Sonya Beckett: "Bad guys still rob, murder, rape. Maybe we should not have laws against these, as well? (Insert sarcasm for those in the back.)"
— — —
Connie Fields: "They caved in like everyone else is. Once again this whole problem does not lay in guns or the ammunition to use them, but a morality problem towards the lack of respect for the law or human life."
— — —
Marsha Cecil: "Yes, I wish they would stop selling guns, period!"
— — —
Matt Wetherholt: "One of the last things I need in my life is corporate virtue-signaling. The Waltons don't care about gun violence; they care about sales ... This is nothing more than a stunt to receive pats on the back from the 'woke' left. Gun owners will find ammunition."
— — —
Greg Erwin: "Most mass shootings happen in gun-free zones so the good guys follow the law and are unarmed in the areas, the shooter doesn't follow the law, of course, so it's an easy target."
— — —
Dave Morrison: "Just another reason to do my business elsewhere. Idea of one-stop shop no longer a good idea. Buy from Aldi's, buy from Dollar General, buy from local gun dealers. It works."
— — —
Linda Pasley Bradshaw: "I could care less. I really don't blame them for their decision in light of what happened at their stores. It's a public relations move. It isn't a stance about gun control."
— — —
Steff Geneseo: "I don't, but I also understand that regulation is lax in this type of retail."
— — —
Suzanne Hughes Byrom: "Yes!!!!!!!"
— — —
Connie Scragg Cook: "Evil finds a way. It doesn't matter if you remove every gun in the country. A murderer will find a way to accomplish his goals. Has everyone forgotten 9-11? No guns there."
— — —
April Adkins Jackson: "There was a gun shop rammed with a vehicle. Occupants got out with hoodies and stole hand guns and rifles. These guns will be on the streets. No gun ban or any other anti-2nd Amendment rule or law will stop this one either!!"
— — —
J.T. Wilkes: "... Actually, common sense gun reform would easily keep them off the streets."