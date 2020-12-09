Many famous people are said to be “larger than life.” It’s difficult to say exactly what that phrase means, although outstanding accomplishment and the celebrity that comes with it are part of the deal.
If anyone born and raised in West Virginia was truly larger than life, it would have been Chuck Yeager. Who would have imagined that someone who joined the Army right after graduating from the old Hamlin High School would become an aircraft mechanic, an ace fighter pilot and the first person known to have flown faster than the speed of sound?
After all that, Yeager became West Virginia’s favorite native son. No one could top Yeager’s accomplishments, and few could match his attitude. Few would think of flying a jet under a bridge over the Kanawha River, and no one else would.
Yeager may have been well-known in West Virginia and in aviation and military circles, but it was the publication of Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff” in 1979 that put him on the national stage. Age took Yeager off that stage in his later years. He passed away Monday.
In the recent history of West Virginia, the only person who could match Yeager for influence and name recognition was the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd. Byrd’s name is everywhere on public works, but Yeager’s stands out on only three: Yeager Airport in Charleston, a pair of bridges over the Kanawha River on the West Virginia Turnpike and the Yeager Scholars program at Marshall University.
“I only had a high school education,” Yeager said at a speech at Marshall in 1997, “but I had a degree from the college of life and death.”
He was shot down over France during World War II. He flew combat missions in Vietnam. He broke the sound barrier when he shouldn’t have been flying at all because he had suffered two broken ribs the night before when he was thrown from a horse. He enlisted the help of a fellow pilot to saw off a mop handle so he could close the cockpit canopy on the Bell X-1 aircraft he flew that day.
Yeager knows he could have been killed in his line of work, and probably should have been, but that didn’t slow him down.
“Luck rules your life,” he said.
Will West Virginia see the likes of Yeager again? Maybe. Maybe not. It took a rare combination of talent and events to produce the first one. He was the kind of person West Virginians were proud to identify with.
As with many people of accomplishment, Yeager was a person of his time and a person for his time. He will be remembered for a long, long time.