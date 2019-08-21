The Lima (Ohio) News published this editorial on Aug. 17:
Facial recognition technology, which is in the very early stages of development, is too undependable and prone to inaccuracy to deploy as a law enforcement tool.
That's why Ohio Attorney General David Yost did the right thing last week in pressing the "pause button" on its potential use by more than 4,500 Ohio law enforcement officers.
Yost's decision came after The Washington Post reported that federal law enforcement officials have mined Bureau of Motor Vehicle photo databases nationwide - without the approval of Congress or state legislatures and without the knowledge or consent of millions of drivers with no criminal records.
Also, if there was any belief about facial recognition being ready for prime time, it was erased by a software test conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union. That test saw the mug shots of two dozen members of the California Legislature being identified as matches for criminals, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Up until then, facial recognition technology was being heralded as an important crime-fighting tool. It presented officers with a first step in identifying a possible criminal suspect or wanted person. The officer could take a photograph of the suspect and feed it into a database, which would produce photos with similar parameters.
Yost emphasized Ohio has experienced no misuse of the state's facial recognition system, but said the state will back off facial recognition testing until officers can be better trained on the use and limitations of the technology. This includes the fact that facial recognition technologies are more likely to wrongly identify people of color, women and young people.
The problems we are now experiencing with facial recognition serve as two reminders:
n While technology certainly has provided police with useful tools to keep communities safe, a society under constant technological surveillance can pose an unprecedented threat to our civil rights. No one wants to be stripped of their dignity by being handcuffed and detained when they've done nothing wrong. A case of mistaken identity also can turn into a dangerous situation when a police officer thinks they're dealing with a wanted or dangerous criminal instead of an innocent citizen.
n If it were not for the media - in this case the Washington Post - we would have never known that not only is our data being used without our knowledge, but the results saw innocent people being investigated and accused of crimes.
National motto still OK in Kentucky's schools
The Bowling Green (Ky.) Daily News published this editorial on Aug. 2:
Our national motto, "In God We Trust," is something that we should be proud of and not be ashamed to display.
It appears on our currency, on license plates in Kentucky, on two state flags, in courthouses, in the legislative chambers in Frankfort and in the congressional chambers in our nation's capital.
We have no problem with this being displayed on our currency, on cars, courthouses or in state and federal buildings. Buildings that display "In God We Trust" are simply displaying a phrase whose official use dates to the 1800s and was adopted as the national motto in 1956. Supporters of displaying the motto are not trying to ram religion down people's throats, as some groups ... would have you believe.
We are very proud that the Kentucky legislature and the majority of our area legislators voted this past session to require that all public schools display the national motto in prominent places before classes begin ... According to House Bill 46, which was introduced early this year and signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin in March, local school boards shall require elementary and secondary schools to display the motto "in a prominent location in the school." ...
We're glad that kids will who will be starting school ... will actually be able to walk under or near where our national motto will be posted. Both city and county schools have been preparing to get the signs and have said that they will have them posted by the start of school.
Kentucky isn't the only state to have passed such a law. At least a half-dozen states passed "In God We Trust" bills last year, and 10 more have introduced or passed the legislation so far in 2019.
Critics have argued the measures violate the First Amendment.
We couldn't disagree more. The state legislature passed this bill not only because it is our national motto, but also because it in fact does represent free speech. Placing "In God We Trust" in our state's public schools is a form of free speech and not an endorsement of a religion, plain and simple.