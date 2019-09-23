The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register published this editorial on Sept. 17 regarding the rate of West Virginia residents who don’t have health insurance coverage:
Left-leaning health insurance advocates got a little nervous this month when U.S. Census Bureau data showed a statistically insignificant change in the percentage of West Virginians with health insurance, from 2017 to 2018. There are (gasp) still 6.4% of Mountain State residents without health coverage.
To be fair, Sean O’Leary, policy analyst at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, acknowledged a huge leap had been made in 2014 when lawmakers decided to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. And it is important to remember our state is one of the best in the nation at making sure children have health insurance (only 3% do not) because of initiatives such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
But O’Leary commented that “with recent gains in coverage beginning to be lost, there is still work to be done to make sure every West Virginian has access to quality and affordable healthcare coverage.” He then pounced on the opportunity to wring his hands because lawmakers might try again to implement a work requirement for Medicaid benefits. Last session a bill died in the House of Delegates before it could require that “able bodied” residents, with a few exceptions, must work, volunteer, be in training, or part of a substance abuse treatment program for at least 20 hours a week, to be eligible for Medicaid.
Remember that approximately 13% of Americans as a whole are without health care coverage. West Virginia is doing quite well, by that standard.
So it is disingenuous to pretend holding steady at such a low percentage translates into “gains in coverage beginning to be lost,” or that a work requirement for those who are able should be avoided because, according to the center’s news release on the matter, it is “likely to cause even more West Virginians to lose coverage.”
We can always do better, of course. But the fact West Virginia’s uninsured population is only half the national average is not something about which we should be wringing our hands.
Court education program welcome
The Inter-Mountain of Elkins, West Virginia, published this editorial Sept. 16 regarding how the West Virginia Supreme Court is revamping its public education program:
Quick: How many justices serve on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals? Are magistrates required to have law degrees?
Does it matter whether a candidate for a circuit court judgeship is a Democrat or Republican?
Many Mountain State residents are ignorant of how the court system works, in part because things have changed since civics class in high school. And some schools never get to the mechanics of the state’s judicial system.
Good for Supreme Court justices, then, for revamping their public education program. It is important.
A key to it is providing judicial officers willing to go to schools and explain things to students. The court has a panel of them; we encourage educators to make use of the resource (go to the court website, courtswv.gov, and click on “student resources”).
Too many people are ignorant of how government really works. The court’s program will help — but only if it is used.
Answers, by the way, are: Five, no, and no (because judicial elections are nonpartisan).
Lower business costs a plus
The Daily Independent of Ashland, Kentucky, published this editorial on Sept. 17:
There was some interesting news this past week from the Kentucky Chamber regarding the ongoing reduction of costs employers are facing when it comes to worker compensation.
The chamber said in an article posted on the chamber site The Bottom Line the following: Employers should see their worker compensation costs go down again. The chamber said the Kentucky Department of Insurance is developing the rates for workers’ compensation coverage and that these rates are “showing an average decrease of 9 percent for Kentucky employers” in the upcoming year. “Over the past two years, employers have seen an average 25 percent decrease.”
This is rather remarkable news. ... The chamber said the reason for the decrease is due to the passage of House Bill 2. ... The law greatly reformed workers compensation in Kentucky and is viewed by the business community as an overwhelmingly positive development.
Of course there is another side to this coin. Ann Baumann of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy wrote in a forum piece published in The Daily Independent recently that the state has “made it harder for employees injured on the job including in coal mines to get workers’ compensation.” Clearly the reform has two sides.
We believe, as always, that the truth is somewhere in the middle. Of course worker compensation is in place for a reason, and it is a very good reason. Workers deserve the right to be protected via wages and medical benefits if they are hurt on the job. ...
With that said, we believe the lowering of costs for employers in this system is a good thing. It was a needed reform and we believe it helps the private sector. This, in turn, is likely to help spur job growth.