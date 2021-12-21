The winter solstice is today — 10:59 a.m., to be exact. Winter officially begins at that moment, although the weather we had this past weekend was a warning that colder days are ahead.
Some of us are prepared for winter. Their houses and their cars are ready for whatever storms may come. The rest of us aren’t. Some people will muddle through the next three months until spring begins.
If they aren’t prepared now, the highway departments of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are running out of time to have enough salt and snow plow drivers to handle the winter storms that are almost certain to come. And area drivers will need to remember that driving in snow isn’t the same as driving on dry roads, even if they have four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicles. It’s a lesson that some drivers have to learn each winter.
But winter is more than weather. As December’s holidays recede into the past, the new year arrives, bringing with it a new set of hopes and fears. In West Virginia, January is the start of the Legislature’s 60-day regular session. It’s another two months for the 100 members of the House of Delegates and the 34 members of the state Senate to prove they are worthy of the trust voters have placed in them.
With 2022 being an even-numbered year, election season is upon us. The most important election in our lifetime — again — will determine whether our democracy survives or whether America resists the descent into socialism. It depends on who you listen to.
Nationally, COVID-19 will enter its third year of dominating some people’s lives while others do their best to ignore it. Climate change will also play a role in the political conversation. On the local level, it’s not easy for some people to be worried about sea levels in 2071 when they experience sticker shock with each trip to the grocery store in the here and now.
In Huntington, Marshall University begins the Brad Smith era as the former Fortune 500 CEO brings a new perspective to one of the largest drivers of this region’s economy. A university president is a scholar, a fundraiser, a politician and the builder of a culture. Smith fits all those requirements. The university’s Board of Governors broke with past practice in hiring Smith. With the positions of provost and athletic director vacant, Smith can put his imprint on Marshall that will last a generation. His decisions in the first three months of the year will be crucial to Marshall’s success in a challenging higher education marketplace.
Spring arrives at 11:32 a.m. Sunday, March 20. Winter weather should be behind us by then, although this area has had heavy snows in March. The blizzard of 1993 comes to mind. Spring will bring its own set of concerns — weather, political and otherwise — but first we must make it through winter.
Let the fun begin.