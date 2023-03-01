The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.


Pictured (L - R): Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Doe and Fallon Smythe as Harper Row in Gotham Knights.

 Jasper Savage

It would be easy to dismiss the new The CW drama, “Gotham Knights,” as doomed and therefore not worthy of your time. The CW has been sold and is completely revamping its programming and the new bosses at DC Studios have very specific plans in which a show like “Knights” will be hard to fit. But while it may be easier, it definitely would not be better as skipping “Knights” will make you miss something pretty special.

In “Knights,” Gotham City’s most prominent citizen, Bruce Wayne, is murdered and his biggest secret exposed — that he is, in fact, Batman. The news comes as a shock to not only the citizens of Gotham, but also to Bruce’s adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan). But Turner doesn’t have much time to process the revelation before he is arrested for hiring the three people accused of murdering his father: Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), her brother, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), and the Joker’s daughter, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan). But while all roads lead to the quartet, they are, in fact, being framed.

Angela Henderson-Bentley is a guest columnist with HD Media.

