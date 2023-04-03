BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Police Department will continue to watch traffic closely through the construction areas on Interstate 64.
Since mid-March, the department has been working jointly with the West Virginia Division of Highways to slow the speed of vehicles through the construction zone and eliminate distracted driving.
From Monday, March 27, throughSunday, April 2, the department made 145 traffic stops, issued 130 citations and responded to six traffic accidents. The current citations have targeted speed violations 10 mph or more above the posted 55 mph zone; however, most violations have been written to vehicles traveling 70 mph or faster.
McNeil said speeding isn’t the only issue and that distracted driving in the construction zone has been problematic. McNeil said the department would continue to monitor for distracted drivers.
Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil said the effort is intended to keep drivers and construction workers safe and to reduce accidents, not as a way for the department to generate revenue.
“I would love to go a day without writing citations. … Our budget is not dependent on that, and that’s the great thing about working here,” McNeil said.
McNeil said the department has consistently communicated with Trident Construction, the company responsible for the construction, and the DOH to ensure workers and drivers are safe.
McNeil said information about the citations and the department's work is being released to educate and protect the public.
“We just want everyone to be safe. We are trying to be good stewards,” McNeil said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.