BOONE COUNTY — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 42% of Boone County residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
By comparison, the state of West Virginia as a whole has surpassed a 60% vaccination rate.
Additionally, the dashboard identifies a total of 2,167 cases of the coronavirus reported in Boone County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and June 10, 2021. This total includes 242 “probable cases.”
As of June 9, 46 of those cases were listed as active with zero probable cases, while 2,087 patients have made a full recovery.
Boone County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 is 36, which included one within the past seven days.
On June 9, Boone County’s daily percent positivity rate stood at 5.23% and the infection rate was 11.98%, showing a slight decline from one week ago.
As of June 9, 8,950 vaccine doses have been administered in Boone County, which represents 41.7% of the population, with a total of 2,174 doses going to ages 65-74, which represents the largest of any age group.
In terms of vaccination by sex, 46% of Boone County males have been vaccinated and 54% of females have taken the vaccine.
Boone residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the BCHD Facebook page.