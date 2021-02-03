Welcome back to Phil for the Game, your glimpse into the sports community of Boone County.
I’ve had some time to digest the WVSSAC’s revised calendar for winter and spring sports.
While I feel the Secondary School Activities Commission has done an admirable job of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe our small schools, coaches and players got the short end of the stick.
Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t want that gig right now. Not for a minute.
One item of note in the new calendar is a generous overlap involving winter and spring sports. Winter sports will finally (and hopefully) begin on Feb. 15 with preseason practice for boys and girls basketball, wrestling and swimming.
Practice for spring sports is scheduled to start exactly one month later, on March 15, for baseball, softball, track and tennis.
When spring sports practices begin, all four winter sports will still have more than a month remaining in their seasons, as swimming (now April 20-21) will be the first winter sport to hold its championship event. Wrestling is scheduled for two sessions (Class AAA, April 21-22 and AA-A, April 23-24), followed by girls basketball (April 27-May 1) and boys basketball (May 4-8).
What does this mean? For one, student-athletes who compete in both winter and spring sports will either have to choose which sport to practice during that time frame, or double-up on their practice sessions after a day of schoolwork. Talk about taxing.
This represents the second calendar revision by the SSAC, which in early December issued its first set of calendar changes due to the pandemic.
Boone County is represented by two small schools in Sherman and Van.
Statewide, public school enrollment continues to decline. It dropped about 9,300 students from 2019. This makes this overlapping transition even harder for Class A schools like Van and Sherman.
What I think you’ll see is more and more multi-sport student athletes focus on their favorite sports, leaving a further depleted roster for other coaches to navigate.
Beyond stressing out coaches trying to put a team on the field or court, I think we are putting a tremendous amount of pressure on the kids who refuse to let their teammates down.
Mark Agosti coaches football at tiny Van High. It’s a good turnout for football when the Bulldogs have 24 kids come out for practice in the dog days of summer. A real good turnout.
“People sometimes forget that we play iron man everything,” he said. “These are 15- and 16-year-old kids. It would be like an adult working two full-time jobs and still trying to get other responsibilities done.”
Agosti added, “Some will most likely play their favorite sport and stop playing the other one. This isn’t a good situation. Not for Van, anyway.”
I have to agree with the old ball coach.
Speaking for myself, you either have to shorten the winter sports season like we did with football to some extent or cancel it altogether like we did during the spring of 2020 when the pandemic was in the early stages. A minor overlap can be navigated but one that encapsulates more than 30 days is too much, particularly for our smaller schools who often struggle with roster numbers during a normal season.
I said back in the fall that I didn’t see us getting back to normalcy until fall sports 2021 and I stand by that prediction.
Until next time, be well, neighbors. I’ll leave you once again with a favorite sports-related quote.
“I heard Tonya Harding is calling herself the Charles Barkley of figure skating. I was going to sue her for defamation of character, but then I realized I have no character.” — Charles Barkley
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2401.