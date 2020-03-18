20200318-pih-peery
Sarah Peery, a sophomore at Wyoming East High School and member of the theater troupe, was selected as one of the 112 students invited to attend the Governor’s School for the Arts this summer at Marshall University.

 Submitted photo

