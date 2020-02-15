FILE - In this June 7, 2001 file photo, Peter Rockwell autographs a book at The Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. Rockwell, whose famous father's iconic images graced the covers of the Saturday Evening Post and who became a noted artist in his own right, has died. He was 83. The third and youngest son of Norman Rockwell died Feb. 6, 2020 in Danvers, Mass., where he spent the last few weeks of his life enjoying visits by his family, according to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.. (AP Photo/Nancy Palmieri, File)