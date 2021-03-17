Welcome back to Phil for the Game, your glimpse into the sports communities of Boone and Lincoln counties.
As we have emerged from a COVOD-induced sports haze, many prep athletes have struggled with conditioning in early games.
I watch a lot of games. I mean, a lot of games.
It was something that I always mention to coaches during my preview stories, and I’m often reminded that everyone is in the same boat — so to speak.
With the hoops season pushed back a couple of months, some players are in better shape than others, but they’ve all quickly found their version of “game shape.”
Scott High girls coach Kevin Harper said it best during an interview last Thursday night after the Lady Hawks got their first win of the season over visiting Poca.
“Everyone has had to go through COVID and everyone has been trying to get practices in with the bad weather, and I think that up to this point we’ve only had two days off, so our legs are tired right now and we’re just catching up to the speed of the game itself,” he said.
I think if you took a poll from coaches around the state, most would agree that it has been a challenging early 2021.
The very early games were played at a definite slower pace (for everyone), and that was to be expected.
With that said, I want to recognize some great individual performances from the teams that I cover. In this column, I want to recognize some players who have simply put the ball in the basket.
Caraline Nelson/Sherman — The swift senior guard who recently raised money for her team by making 93 of 100 free throws in a fundraiser scorched the nets for a cool 29 points while hitting six 3-point shots in a win at Van.
Shea Miller/Scott — The guard hit for 22 points and six treys in a win over Poca.
Kiaura Henderson/Lincoln County — Henderson’s work in the paint and beyond was too much for Ripley to defend as she hit for a cool 27 points.
Emma Wilcox/Van — The guard poured in 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting in a win over Liberty (Raleigh).
Jackson Sanders/Lincoln County — Sanders is well known for his pesky defense, but he went off for 25 points and seven 3-point buckets in a win over Wayne, proving he’s more than a defender.
Dalton Rollo/Sherman — Rollo can drive to the bucket and draw fouls as good as any out there, and he netted 27 in a win over Cross Lanes Christian.
Alex Kirk/Sherman — Kirk has emerged as a weapon behind the three-stripe and he hit for 21 vs. Cross Lanes Christian.
Jayse Tully/Lincoln County — The guard had a stellar night of shooting mixing it up with transition layups and perimeter firepower with 29 points versus Buffalo.
I’ve certainly left out some good performances but these are the ones that immediately came to mind out of the eight teams I cover each week.
Now that we’ve got some games under our belts, I’m anxious to see how we respond once we get into the hearts of our schedules and build that bridge to sectional time.
Thanks to all of my coaches for being really good about getting me information on the fly. With the Van Bulldog boys playing away in early games, I’m looking forward to seeing them at home as they host Liberty (Raleigh) this week.
As always, I’ll leave you with a favorite sports-related quote.
“The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a man’s determination.” — MLB Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda
