DANIELS — For the field’s oldest player and the field’s youngest player, Tuesday’s opening round at the 87th West Virginia Open was noteworthy for different reasons.
For 68-year-old John Ross, a two-time winner of the event, it was a good day as he carded a 2-over-par 74 despite 35 putts.
For 14-year-old Argyle Downes, it was a growing experience despite settling for a 9-over 81.
Ross, the champion in 1997 and 1999, was 2-under through five holes before carding four bogeys and nine pars the rest of the way.
“It plays long for an old man like me, I hit a lot of hybrids into par 4s,” Ross said. “I needed to make more putts to score lower, but it is what it is. I’m just thankful to still be able to come out here and play.
Downes lives in Charles Town and attends Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania where he is a rising sophomore.
He won two Callaway Junior Tour events on consecutive days, June 10 and 11, at The Club at Cress Creek and Locust Hill Golf Course.
Needless to say, the youngster carried some significant momentum into Tuesday’s opening round, but had to shake off some nerves as he stepped on the 10th tee box, his first hole of the day.
“I was really nervous on 10, but I just stepped up and said, ‘You know what, there’s no reason to worry about it, I’m either going to play well or I won’t,’” Downes said. “I just stepped up and piped a drive off the tee and from there I settled down.”
Both Ross and Downes lamented on what they could have done better during Tuesday’s round, but for different reasons, the day was still successful.
“I was really only out of position on one hole today,” Ross said. “I can’t complain.”
“Out here these greens are big and the way the pins are tucked today, there’s not a lot of room to miss,” Downes said. “I’m going to have to be a little more accurate with my irons tomorrow and in the future.”
On a day in which several players started fast but limped home, Davey Jude could certainly relate, getting it as low as 2-under before finishing with three bogeys and a birdie on his last four holes to finish the day at even par.
While it wasn’t as good as Jude would have liked, it puts him in position to be a threat over the last two days.
There was a lot of emotion for Jude to overcome as he stepped onto the course on Tuesday, playing his first West Virginia Open since the death of his father David in a helicopter crash last July 4th.
Jude admitted it was on his mind on the first tee and that he has a new ritual when it comes to starting competitive rounds.
“Ever since my dad passed away, I do a little thing, I write his initials on the first tee with a tee and it’s something I’ve done for the past year now,” Jude explained. “It was my first tournament round since October. I’m not disappointed, but I’m not happy.”
As the morning wave finished up, they were worried that they had been shafted with the bad end of weather conditions after stout winds blew across the course.
It turned out that they couldn’t have been more wrong as three lengthy rain delays plagued the afternoon wave of players.
Throw in the constant hum of cicadas that were flying around the course and often, landing on golfers, and it was certainly a wild and woolly trip around the Cobb Course on Tuesday.
Pat Carter, who finished up with a 1-under 71, said the stops and starts certainly affected the players in the afternoon.
“We got the elements going today,” Carter said.
“We kind of got the bad luck of the draw on the weather. I think if the weather hadn’t happened, I’d have been two or three shots better for sure.”
Scott Depot’s Chris Williams, a former standout at Winfield and at West Virginia University was disqualified after signing for a round of even-par 72 despite shooting a round of 1-over 73.
Williams self-reported the violation as he realized the mistake shortly his round concluded.