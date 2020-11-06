POCA — The hope in Poca is that Putnam County can stay gold leading up to a potential playoff opener next weekend.
Regardless and perhaps for one last time, a decorated senior class — minus one key member — came up golden for the Dots on Friday.
Playing without the reigning Kennedy Award winner, senior running back Ethan Payne, and without younger brother and fellow Class AA first-team, All-State player Toby Payne, the Dots came up with a late goal line stand and just enough offense to thwart visiting Winfield 13-7 on homecoming at O.O. White Stadium.
The No. 9 Dots ended its regular season at 6-1 while the Generals finished at 0-6.
The win may be enough to give Poca a first-round home game in the Class AA playoffs, if the Dots are able to participate at all. Putnam County was gold on last Saturday’s map.
Originally, teams within orange and red counties as of 5 p.m. on Saturday were to be prohibited from the playoffs, but late Friday night MetroNews reported that had changed. Those teams will still be entered into playoff brackets but must get into green, yellow or gold categories before their scheduled postseason games. If a team’s county is unable to do so, the playoff game will result in a forfeit.
Should the worst-case scenario happen in Putnam County, a Poca senior class that went 2-8 in its first year and 26-4 since could have played its final game on Friday. And Ethan Payne, who along with his brother was quarantined due to contact tracing, may have played his last all the way back on Oct. 16 when the Dots won at Buffalo 42-7.
Those worries will come next week, but on Friday night, Poca coach Seth Ramsey commended the group that helped put Poca’s football program back on the map — and not a color-coded one.
“Those seniors, everything we’ve had to deal with from February to March, April, May, June, July all the way to now, those guys over there and Ethan who’s not there with them, those guys are what kept this team going and kept this team together,” Ramsey said. “We’ve got six four-year guys that when they got here, we were in the gutter. They brought us out of that and brought a once proud program back to prominence and relevance and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Without its two most dynamic weapons, the Dots had their struggles on Friday. After handling the Generals 42-14 on Oct. 9, Poca found itself in a grinder on Friday with neither team able to do much offensively.
All of the points were scored in the second quarter. After Poca had already squandered three drives that began at midfield or better, the Dots finally cashed in, driving 45 yards on nine plays capped with an 8-yard scoring toss from quarterback Jay Cook to Alan Withrow to make the score 7-0.
Winfield fumbled the ensuing kickoff, one of four Generals turnovers, but the Dots turned it over on downs at the Winfield 33. Two plays later, Generals quarterback Brycen Brown found senior running back John Covert streaking behind the Dots defense and Covert rumbled 69 yards to the end zone to tie things up.
Poca started its ensuing drive at its own 42 and marched to the Winfield 6 before an offensive offsides call and a holding call put the Dots in a first-and-goal from the Generals 26. But Withrow found himself in single coverage and beat his defender with Cook hitting him in stride in the end zone. The kick failed, but Poca moved ahead 13-7 with just 38 seconds left in the half and that accounted for all of the scoring.
Winfield had an opportunity in the fourth quarter, taking over at its own 45 and getting a first-and-goal at the Poca 8-yard line. But from there, the Generals ran the ball twice for a combined four yards and completed two passes for a combined zero yards and Poca took back over at its own 4.
A final 16-yard strike from Cook to Withrow on third-and-7 from the Dots’ own 18 sealed things up.
Winfield was also extremely short-handed with four linemen out with injuries.
Usually feeding teams a steady diet of Covert in power-run formations, the Generals only ran nine designed run plays with Brown throwing out of a spread formation 28 times. Poca limited the Generals to minus-2 yards rushing and seven first downs including three sacks.
“The plan was to throw it every down,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder said. “We really struggled last week running the ball and we lost a couple more linemen, so I didn’t think running the ball would be our best option. Also thought maybe the surprise of that … we executed some and didn’t execute some but when it’s something you haven’t done all year, then that’s to be expected.”
Cook finished 14 for 23 for 141 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. In Ethan Payne’s absence, Jordan Wolfe led a stable of Poca backs with 106 yards on 20 carries. Withrow caught five passes for 72 yards.
Covert only recorded three rushes for 7 yards but hauled in six passes for a game-best 117 yards. Brown went 14 for 28 for 170 yards with two interceptions.