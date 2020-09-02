WILLIAMSON — A Williamson man was arrested this past week in connection with a 2019 robbery in which more than $5,000 worth of items were stolen from a local business.
Randall Bowen, 44, of Goodman Avenue was arrested on Aug, 27 and charged with felony grand larceny and destruction of property by the West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, police say that Bowen and William Brian Linkenhoker entered Appalachian Tire on West 3rd Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019.
Troopers claim that Bowen and Linkenhoker climbed a fence surrounding the property and stole an estimated $5,417 worth of mechanical tools off of a work truck.
The stolen items were then placed in a 2015 red Jeep Wrangler that was driven by Eric Jason Linkenhoker, according to the complaint.
Bowen was also charged with a court capias for not showing up to a court date on Sept. 11, 2019 for a separate battery and unlawful injury charge.
Bowen was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey and is currently lodged inside the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Here are more criminal complaints that were recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Haley Dawn Hatfield, 21, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 26 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a substance to be used as a precursor to manufacture meth. She was also charged with petit larceny in a separate complaint.
- Samantha Leann Sexton, 33, of Williamson was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary, conspiracy, and grand larceny.
- Melissa Jean Blankenship, 42, of Williamson was arrested on Aug. 25 by the WPD and charged with assault and battery.
- Manuel Lark Cline, 66, of Gilbert was arrested Aug. 24 by the WVSP for failure to update the sex offender registry, second offense.
- Austin Cameron Gauze, 21,of Williamson was arrested on Aug. 23 by the WVSP and charged with domestic battery.
- Katrina Fillinger, 39, of Breeden was arrested on Aug. 21 by the MCSD and charged with escape from custody.
- Jeremy Shannon Sartin, 23, of Dingess was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with domestic assault.
- James Jones, 22, was arrested on Aug. 22 by the MCSD and charged with malicious assault, domestic assault, and destruction of property.
- Crystal A. Farley, 60, of Delbarton was arrested on Aug. 28 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked.
- David Lee Baer, 68, and Brian Bentley, 46, both of Williamson along with Robert L. Gravely, 57, of Delbarton were arrested on Aug. 27 by the WPD and charged with public intoxication, obstructing, and littering.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.