LOGAN, W.Va. — For the second consecutive game, No. 1 seed Logan jumped ahead of No. 3 seed Scott and never looked back as the Wildcats held off a late Skyhawk rally to win 6-4 and claim the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship at Logan High on Saturday.
With the win, the Wildcats advance to play Section 1 champion Winfield (22-10) in the Region 4 best-of-three series which will be played from May 23 to May 25.
Just like in its 7-0 win over the Skyhawks on Thursday, Logan quickly jumped ahead as it plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
After a Jake Ramey single to start the rally, Dawson Maynard stroked a double into left-center field to put runners on second and third. Next up was Korbin Bostic and the lefty stroked a two-run single into center to put the Wildcats on top 2-0.
Two batters later, Konner Lowe got in on the act as he belted an RBI single into right to score Bostic and put Logan ahead 3-0.
“Apparently we are a hell of a first inning team,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said after the win. “We hit the ball hard today, this was not like the other night. Last game we scored seven and laid down, we didn’t do that today. I mean we hit some missiles.”
After the quick start, the scoring slowed down as the score remained the same until the top of the sixth inning when coach Kris Barrett’s Skyhawk squad finally got on the board.
Luke Knight scored the first run for Scott as he led the inning off with a double, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly, and then scurried home to score on a passed ball to make it 3-1.
Later in the inning with two outs, Brady Carrico came through as he muscled a blooper into left to drive in Griffin Miller making the score 3-2.
Logan answered, though with a of its own as it plated three insurance runs in the home half of the sixth.
After a single by Maynard to start the frame, Garrett Williamson drilled an RBI double over the head of the left fielder to bring the score to 4-2.
After a walk to Lowe, Ryan Roberts lofted an RBI single to right to make it 5-2 and then the Wildcats went up 6-2 when courtesy runner McCormick Ilderton came in to score following a Scott error.
The Skyhawks didn’t go down without a fight in the seventh inning as they quickly loaded the bases with no outs. An RBI groundout off the bat of Knight made it 6-3 and then an RBI double down the left field line by Miller with two outs made it 6-4.
Logan’s Roberts earned himself a save, though, as he stranded the tying run on second base when he then struck out Dylan Grant to end the game.
“I’ve never seen a group like this, they are the loosest group I’ve ever been around,” Gertz said. “Which is good and bad. But there are times when they just lock in and they are going to score.”
Jared Burnette was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats as he pitched five innings of shutout ball allowing four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Roberts struck out two and allowed a hit in his inning to earn the save.
Hunter Null was the losing pitcher for Scott as he was tagged for six runs on nine hits with four strikeout and a walk.
With the win, Logan improves to 22-6 on the season while Scott’s year came to a close with a record of 10-15.