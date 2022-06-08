The last time girls basketball was held in conjunction with boys basketball at the North-South All-Star Classic was seemingly a lifetime ago.
That’s nearly literal for the athletes who will participate in the event Friday at the South Charleston Community Center.
For the first time since 2005, the girls and boys basketball games will be held as a doubleheader, with festivities getting underway with practices throughout the day, a parade at 4 p.m., skills competitions and finally the games themselves. The girls game is set for 6 p.m. with the boys game following. The event will be streamed on Video Productions.
It marks a triumphant return for the game that was held along with the boys game from 2003-2005 before going defunct. In 2016, then-East Fairmont head coach James Beckman revived the game, holding it at the Waco Center in Glenville from then until last year.
But when the West Virginia Athletic Directors Association gained control of the games in 2011, it was the long-term goal of former Charleston Catholic Athletic Director Bill Gillispie to eventually rejoin the two contests. It may have taken longer than expected but Friday will mark a culmination of sorts for Gillispie.
“About four or five years ago we told Coach Beckman that one day, when we felt good with the boys game, we’d want to do a boys/girls doubleheader,” Gillispie said. “Our board of directors voted last year and we decided to do it this year.”
As for the game itself, it promises to be a competitive one despite some key subtractions since rosters were announced. Both Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz (Pitt) and Meredith Maier (Marshall) from the North side as well as Huntington’s Dionna Gray (Kent State) and Logan’s Peyton Ilderton (Marshall) have withdrawn due to college conflicts.
However, plenty of talent remains, including plenty of local flavor with Capital standouts Talayah Boxley and Natalyia Sayles, Nitro’s Emily Lancaster, St. Albans’ Jayden Doub, Huntington’s Imani Hickman, Herbert Hoover’s Sasha Savetava, Wayne’s Jasmine Tabor and Tug Valley’s Kaylea Baisden all still expected to play for the South. George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster and Nitro coach Pat Jones will lead the South team with Wheeling Park’s Ryan Young and Morgantown’s Jason White coaching the North. It will mark the final in-state coaching appearance for White, who will complete a move to Greenville, North Carolina after the game.
The boys and girls squads will each have two practices on Friday, one at South Charleston High School and one at the South Charleston Community Center. The teams will join players participating in Saturday’s North-South football game at Little Creek Country Club for lunch in between practices.
In addition to joining the parade through South Charleston that will also feature football players, scholarships will be awarded to a boys and girls player from both the North and South squads. Skills competitions will be streamlined with a dunk contest being held among the boys and a free-throw shooting competition among the girls.
Gillispie said that momentum for the girls game will likely grow in the coming years but that the reaction to the game’s return has been largely positive.
“We’ve actually been overwhelmed with people reaching out saying, ‘This is great,’ things like that,” Gillispie said. “It’s good to have it on one night, back-to-back. It may take a year or two to build it up to something more exciting but the overall reception from everybody we’ve talked to has been great, even from the girls that couldn’t play. And it may take a year or two to catch on but having it in South Charleston with the boys game and then the football game the next day, I think it will be a great thing.”