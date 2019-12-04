J.C. Damron and Ryan Payne scored two points apiece and Matt Sheridan one in overtime Ironton St. Joe (1-0) beat visiting Rock Hill (0-1) 65-62 on Tuesday night.
Zach Roach scored 18 points and Jimmy Mahlmeister 14 for the Flyers. Braden Malone led the Redmen with 16 points. Logan Hankins chipped in 12.
SYMMES VALLEY 56, RIVER VALLEY 44: Brothers Jack Leith and Luke Leith combined for 37 points and 28 rebounds to help the Vikings (1-0) defeat the Raiders (2-1) in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Jack Leith scored 20 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked seven shots. Luke Leith scored 17 points and snagged 12 rebounds.
Jordan Lambert scored 18 points and Brandon Call 14 for River Valley.
RACELAND 71, COAL GROVE 61: Kirk Pence scored 24 points and Austin Cumpton 23 as the Rams (1-0) won at Coal Grove (0-1).
Raceland led 34-18 at halftime and withstood a 29-point performance by the Hornets’ Cory Borders to hold on. Andrew Floyd added 10 points for Raceland.
SOUTH GALLIA 79, OVC 32: The Rebels (1-0) took advantage of 41 Ohio Valley Christian turnovers in a victory in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Brayden Hammond paced South Gallia with 26 points. Jared Burdette, Jaxxin Mabe and Tristan Saber scores 12 apiece. Mark Oliver led the Defenders with 13 points.
GREEN 66, SOUTH WEBSTER 57: Levi Simpson scored 24 points and his brother Gage 19 as the Bobcats defeated the Jeeps in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Levi Singleton and Andrew Smith scored 10 each for Green. Brayden Bockway led South Webster with 24 points.
MEIGS 65, BELPRE 61: The Marauders used a 42-20 rebounding edge to beat the Eagles in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Weston Baer scores 24 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Meigs (1-0). Coulter Cleland scored 13 and Wyatt Hoover 10. Bobby Musser grabbed 13 rebounds.
Logan Adams scored 20 for Belpre. Eric Dotson added 10 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 87, MENIFEE COUNTY 71: Rodell Dryden scores 25 points and snagged 13 rebounds to lead the Musketeers (1-0) to a triumph over the Wildcats (0-1).
Brady Nelson scored 25 and Zander Carter 20 for Greenup County. For Menifee County, Eli Johnson scored 21 points, Dalton Martin 16 and Ethan Fugett 15.
WEST CARTER 80, FAIRVIEW 56: The Comets outscored the Eagles 29-10 in the third quarter for a victory in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Tyson Webb led West Carter with 19 points. Braden Leadingham scored 14 and Ben Wilburn 12. Terrick Smith paced Fairview with 21 points. Jack Roy scored 17.
Girls
POINT PLEASANT 37, POCA 24: Brooke Warner scored 21 points to help the Big Blacks (1-0) over the home-standing Dots (0-1). Devin Ord led Poca with 12 points.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 53, RUSSELL 42: The Black Eagles outscored the Red Devils 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
Maliha Witten scored 15 points and Myra Cuffee 13 for South Charleston (1-0). Shaylen Steele scored 16 points and Kaeli Ross 11 for Russell (0-1).