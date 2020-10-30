A long, strange season culminates with a familiar event as Cabell Midland High School hosts the annual West Virginia high school cross country state championships on Saturday.
For all the adversity and unexpected challenges of this season, the Mountain State’s top runners will be rewarded with the chance to shine. Class A girls will begin the day’s activities at 9 a.m., with the Class A boys to follow at 9:45 a.m. Class AA girls will start at 12:30 p.m., with the boys at 1:15 p.m. Class AAA girls will begin at 4 p.m. with the boys at 4:45 p.m.
Class A boys
Doddridge senior Carter Lipscomb, a three-time All-State finisher, enters as the favorite individually, and he’ll look to lead the Bulldogs to the team title, with a tough test from Ritchie County.
Lipscomb finished second last year in 16:24.21, less than four seconds behind Fairmont Senior’s Ethan Kincell, yet Lipscomb crossed as the state’s top Class A runner.
Class A girls
Williamstown’s Ella Hesson, a senior, will look to add another title to her collection after capturing the individual state win as a sophomore.
Hesson enters as the expected top runner, a year removed from placing second — less than seven seconds behind East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher — though Hesson crossed as the top Class A finisher in 19:00.10.
Class AA boys
With as many as five runners capable of placing in the top 20, Frankfort will look to take the team crown, while two-time defending champion Fairmont Senior and Winfield will also vie for top team spots.
Class AA girls
Winfield sophomore Rachel Withrow will lead a talented Generals squad with sights set atop the podium.
“This group of girls we have, they’re incredible student-athletes,” Winfield coach Ron Arthur said. “They’re real dedicated. There’s no magic trick, there’s no hack, there’s no cheat code for what they do. They show up and grind it out every day.”
Class AAA boys
University junior Josh Edwards, the defending individual title holder, returns to lead his Hawks in defense of their team championship, while Morgantown, host Midland and others will look to upset.
“University is definitely the team to beat,” Parsons said. “Morgantown has a very good team. Hurricane’s got a good team. We’re solid. It’s just basically who shows up on Saturday and who puts it together.”
Class AAA girls
Defending champion Morgantown will also look to capture individual and team titles.
Mohigans sophomore Irene Riggs is projected to win, according to RunWV.com, with teammates Amelia Summers and Lea Hatcher, the reigning champ, also in the top 10.