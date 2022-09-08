The bleachers of Redskins Stadium will be rocking on Friday night as two of the Mountain State Athletic Conference's stronger teams are set for battle on the gridiron.
Hurricane (2-0) will host George Washington (2-0) and one team looks to hand the other its first loss of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Both teams are off to solid starts.
Hurricane's schedule thus far hasn't been as strong as George Washington's but the Hurricane offense flexed its muscles, averaging 48 points in wins over Winfield and Capital.
George Washington heads into Friday with two impressive wins over Cabell Midland (28-21) and Ashland (Ky.) Blazer (21-14).
Last season, the Patriots got the better of Hurricane with a 35-14 victory. Hurricane hasn't beaten George Washington since 2017.
Friday will be Hurricane coach Donnie Mays' first time coaching against George Washington as coach of the Redskins and said the Patriots are battle tested.
"They know what it's like to go against an opponent that's going to make the game tougher and strenuous through four quarters," Mays said. "So far we've played good football teams but not like the caliber of a Cabell Midland or Ashland. They've been battle-tested and that's the key for us. We have to expect this game to be a physical football game and one that's going to go right up to the wire."
Longtime George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. has a 13-8 record against Hurricane since he took over at GW in 1996. He knows this year's matchup will be another good one.
"It's a good matchup between two teams that are undefeated right now," Edwards said. "It should be a pretty good ballgame. It's early yet and we're both trying to really see what we got and who we really are. It should be an interesting matchup. It should be an interesting game for the fans especially."
Edwards talked about his scouting report for Hurricane.
"They have good athletes." Edwards said. "They have some guys that are capable of going the distance. We have our share of guys that can go the distance too. Evidently they're doing what they need to do. They're 2-0 and we're going to have our hands full. I'm hoping to cause them some problems too."
Mays said though the Hurricane offense is putting up big numbers, the defense has been strong and that could be the key to a win over GW on Friday night.
"Defensively we're doing a good job," Mays said. "We're doing a good job of gang tackling. We're just continuing what they've always done here and that's just play good defense. Offensively we've done a good job of establishing who we are."
Edwards said in order to stay unbeaten, the Patriots have to continue to play hard the way they did in their first two games.
"We need to continue playing hard, limit our mistakes and limit deep plays," Edwards said. "We've given up a couple of big plays here and there. We haven't turned the ball over a whole heck of a lot. That's a good thing. We've played hard for two games and it's been two four-quarter ballgames. Hopefully we can continue to do that. "
Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi and George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick have put up similar passing numbers this year.
Fenwick's numbers are slightly better as he's completed 30 of 56 passing attempts for 552 yards, six touchdowns and an interception. Vellaithambi is 26 of 41 passing for 427 yards and three touchdowns.
Leading on the receiving end for GW is Keegan Sack who has 13 receptions for 198 yards and five touchdowns. GW's Hayden Hatfield has 10 catches for 176 yards.
Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle will likely have a big impact. Riffle leads the MSAC with 38 rushes for 358 yards and four touchdowns.