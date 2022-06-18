The second annual Mountain State Athletic Conference 7-on-7 football tournament gave the conference’s 10 teams a chance to get out on the field and play against other schools for the first time this season.
The 10-team double elimination tournament was at Riverside on Saturday.
The tournament is part of the Secondary School Activities Commission’s three-week summer practice period and it replaces Grid-o-rama — a series of preseason scrimmages featuring every league team, which was held from 2005-19 at University of Charleston Stadium.
The 7-on-7 games are 21 minutes long (20-minute running clock, with the final minute timed by a referee as if it were during an actual game) and teams start on offense from the 40-yard line. Only pass plays are allowed. If a team scores a touchdown, it has two options: go for a one-point conversion from the five yard line or a two-point conversion from the 10-yard line. The team with the most points at the end of the 21-minute period is the winner.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow had quite the performance, helping the Highlanders to a 4-0 afternoon as they beat Hurricane 22-12 in the championship game.
“Offensively I thought we played really well today,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “Defensively we have a long way to go with a lot of new faces. I’m proud of our guys, they continue to work hard and continue to battle. We competed. We started a little slow. Early in the morning for kids in high school. But our guys love one another and love being around one another.”
Huntington handled Riverside in the semifinal while Hurricane downed George Washington to make the final.
Hurricane was up against a tough task with freshman quarterback Noah Villathombe taking on senior and Kennedy Award runner-up Lochow. Not only was a freshman quarterback taking on a senior, Hurricane would have had to win two games against undefeated Huntington as Hurricane lost to GW earlier in the day.
It didn’t seem to rattle Villathombe, though. After Lowchow opened the game by completing 4 of 6 passes including a 20-yard touchdown pass, Villathombe answered. He completed four of his first six passes including a one-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. Both teams attempted but failed the two-point conversion and the game was tied at six after the first possession.
Lochow turned it on in Huntington’s second possession as he completed a 30-yard touchdown pass on second down. Then, when it was first and goal from the five, Lochow found a receiver for the second Highlander touchdown. This time, Huntington completed the two-point conversion to take a 14-6 lead about halfway through the 20-minute long game.
Villathombe had another answer, though. After throwing two incomplete passes — one of which was intended for South Charleston transfer Mondrell Dean, who had been a force all day but started to show signs of fatigue in the final — Villathombe completed a 40-yard touchdown pass on third down to give Hurricane six more points.
After another failed two-point conversion, though, Hurricane was down 14-12 with time running down.
Hurricane had to get a stop, but Lochow was too much for the Redskin defense as he was 3 of 3 passing, capping the game-winning drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass. After completing the two-point conversion to take a 22-12 lead, the referees blew the final whistle and the Highlanders took the title.
In the final, Lochow completed 9 of his 11 passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Villathombe was 5 of 9 passing for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Seals said the tournament was a good way to get his team ready for the early, grueling months of the season in July and August.
“I’m not a huge fan of 7-on-7s, but it helps with our timing, helps with our routes, helps us defensively probably more than offensively as far as doing what we do in the secondary and linebacker” Seals said.
Before the games got going, the quarterback challenge took place, pitting 10 MSAC quarterbacks against one another. GW’s Abe Fenwick tallied 28 points to win the competition for the second year in a row, beating out second-place Villathombe (25).
“My receivers did really well for me,” Fenwick said. “You get zero points if they don’t catch it at all, even if it’s a good ball. The past two years they’ve done really well.”
Host school Riverside had a strong day, winning its first three games before dropping two straight to eventual finalists Huntington and Hurricane. The Warriors seem to be much improved and coach Alex Daugherty talked about what he saw on Saturday.
“In the past we wouldn’t find ways to win,” he said after the team’s win over Spring Valley. “In close games like that, somebody has to step up and make a play. We’re doing a better job of that. Old Riverside definitely would have given up a touchdown there, last minute of the game. We ended up getting a pick. I’m just real proud of the way they’re competing and just finding ways to win.”