The last time Jim Hamric took a look at one of those color-coded maps that list the number of COVID-19 cases in each of West Virginia’s counties, he about did a double take.
Hamric, commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, saw that many of the state’s trouble spots were counties in which his league had member schools.
“The way I saw that,’’ Hamric said, “is that every county we’re in, it was red. I don’t know whether to worry or not. I just don’t know. I can’t tell.’’
Of course, red on most coronavirus maps isn’t a good sign for your county, its school system and that school’s athletic teams. That’s where Hamric’s uncertainty comes in.
Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that the state is working on a metric that will evaluate each of its 55 counties and apply a color-coded indicator of the COVID-19 level — green (low threat), yellow, orange and red (high threat) — which will determine whether that county’s schools can remain open for in-person attendance. Classes are set to begin Sept. 8.
Going hand in hand with the school system status in each county will be sports and extracurricular activities at those schools. It just so happens that Kanawha, Cabell and Putnam counties — where eight of the MSAC’s 10 member schools reside — rank among the state’s highest in overall COVID-19 cases.
“There’s no playbook for this coronavirus,’’ Hamric said. “This is the first time I’ve ever confronted something like this.
“We’ve got a meeting [of MSAC officials] Thursday and we plan to talk about each fall sport — not just football. How are we going to try and conduct [league] championships? There’s two, three of them that are going to be really difficult. The good thing about our football championship is that the criteria is based on the number of games you play. It’ll be an odd season, but at least you can just divide by the number of games you play. Football won’t really be affected unless we lose a whole bunch of games. Then it will really hurt.’’
Hamric, like a lot of sports officials in the state, worries about the COVID-19 numbers spiking in Monongalia and Cabell counties, respectively, when WVU and Marshall students return to campus.
“Those are the two counties that are really going to be affected,’’ Hamric said, “and I hope they use a little sense there in determining that [county COVID metric]. It’s so unfair to the populous counties.
“I hope they use some type of percentage thing, people who actively have cases. If they do that, I don’t think we’ll have many problems in West Virginia — maybe a couple counties. I just hope the people in charge use common sense on that. Certainly, we don’t want to put any kids in danger but daggone it, they’ve worked all their lives for this, especially these seniors who’ve had school (taken away). It really makes them sad.’’
Thursday’s MSAC meeting will be the first for the league since February during the Night of Champions at the South Charleston Community Center. Hamric expects to hear all sides of the issues, especially when it comes to COVID-19.
“We’ve got some smart people in our conference,’’ Hamric said. “We’ll have a lot of things to discuss, and they’ll present some scenarios others haven’t thought of. We’ve got a lot of time to discuss it.’’