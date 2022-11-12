The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Winfield's Caden Beam carries the ball as Logan's Brayden Chambers tries to slow him down.

WINFIELD -- It wasn’t the right kind of day for Logan’s high-flying passing attack, but it certainly was the perfect kind of day for Winfield’s ground-and-pound, clock-chewing offense.

Caden Beam ran 25 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the No. 1-seeded Generals celebrated their first home playoff game since 1987 with a convincing 43-0 victory against Logan in a Class AA opener at Generals Stadium.

