Otterbein University football has been busy in the Tri-State of late.
The Cardinals are looking to improve on last season's 2-8 record and have focused on a trio of players. Otterbein, a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference, offered Huntington High tight end Eli Archer, Fairland wide receiver Gavin Hunt and Ironton quarterback Trent Hacker, who also received an offer from Morehead State.
Otterbein has experienced some recent success recruiting the Tri-State. Three local players -- Coal Grove tight end Jeb Jones and defensive back Jordan Case, and Portsmouth West offensive lineman Josh Davis -- are current member of the Cardinals' roster.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High football players Diallo Mitchell and Jahronimo Mitchell committed to Marietta College. Jackson tight end Treylan Davis, originally committed to Cincinnati, has changed his commitment to West Virginia. Ironton's Graci Davis committed to run track at Shawnee State.
Portsmouth West girls basketball player Morgan Rigsby signed with Penn State-Fayette. Russell girls basketball star Kaeli Ross was offered by Point Park. Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs was offered by Bowling Green. He also was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in January.
Minford track star Faith Malone committed to Marietta College. Tolsia girls basketball standout Julie Boone and Tug Valley's Makayla May visited Alice Lloyd College.
3-WEEK PERIODS SET: Local counties have set their three-week workout periods for football.
Cabell and Mingo will be in action July 13-31. Putnam, Lincoln, Logan and Wayne will go July 6-25.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ashland cross country coach Phillip Caudill resigned. Former South Point football and Symmes Valley boys basketball coach Chad Coffman is the new head football coach at Green.
Northwest hired former Green star and Rock Hill coach Rick Scarberry as head basketball coach. Former Russell tennis standout Kierstin Hensley of West Virginia State was named the Atlantic Region NCAA Division II player of the year.
Hurricane's Austin Dearing, a Marshall signee, is the West Virginia Gatorade baseball player of the year. Coal Grove linebacker/running back Chase Hall was ranked as the No. 33 athlete in the nation in the class of 2023 by College Football Today.