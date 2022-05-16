WINFIELD, W.Va. — When asked what he would tell his team before a potential, series-clinching game at Scott on Tuesday, Winfield coach Steve Hensley said his message would be short and simple.
“Go find 21 outs and one more run,” he said.
Really, that wasn’t much different than what the Generals did on Monday to put themselves on the doorstep of the state tournament.
It wasn’t necessarily pretty and it was far from easy, but Winfield (23-7) took advantage of a pair of fifth-inning Skyhawk errors, came up with a few timely hits and rode the arm of junior pitcher Maci Boggess to a 4-2, home win to open play in the Class AA Region 4, best-of-three series.
The teams will travel to Madison on Tuesday with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. A Winfield win puts the Generals in next week’s state tournament at Little Creek Park while a Scott win would force a deciding third game back at Winfield on Wednesday.
It was far from the 9-0 beating the Generals put on Scott (21-10) back on March 19 and most in the Winfield camp expected it to be different. But with the Skyhawks leading 2-1 entering the home half of the fifth, Scott gave the Generals life with back-to-back miscues and that sequence finally kickstarted Winfield’s offense — at least for long enough.
“If you can make routine plays your definitely going to be in position to win,” Hensley said. “That’s a good team too. That’s a 20-win team in the Cardinal Conference, that’s a good softball team, no doubt.”
“We knew they were going to come out with fire and energy, we knew they’ve gotten better,” Generals leadoff hitter Georgia Moulder added. “That started our momentum and that’s good for us because we start getting hits too.”
And Moulder had two of the biggest, hitting a solo home run in the third to tie the game at one and adding an RBI single in the fifth to give the Generals their first lead at 3-2. Senior catcher Kennedy Dean then plated Moulder with an RBI double to account for the final score. But that was about all for fireworks. Largely, it was a battle of attrition and of pitchers with Scott’s Tatum Halley and Boggess both posting zeroes.
Scott dented the scoreboard first in the top of the third as Dailan Adkins singled and JaKayla Gaiter walked to lead off the inning. After a groundout and a strikeout, Halley slapped a run-scoring single to right to briefly put the Skyhawks ahead. Winfield’s answer came with two outs in the bottom half as Moulder pounded her first home run of the season.
But Scott was undaunted and went right back to work. Natalie Green and Hannah Price both singled to lead off the top of the fourth and after Adkins reached on a fielder’s choice, Scott had the bases loaded with one out. Gaiter drove in Green with a base hit up the middle and the Skyhawks jumped ahead 2-1 and were still in business. But Boggess got Hailey Capps to ground into a 6-2 fielder’s choice and coaxed a fly to left from Kayleigh Ellis to avoid further damage. And while Winfield trailed, it could have been much worse.
“I think Maci has done a great job throughout the postseason and most of the year,” Hensley said. “If you can just avoid the big inning — damage control. Hold us in there one run, maybe two and we’ll find a way to get the offense figured out and that’s kind of what happened tonight.”
Scott carried that lead into the bottom of the fifth. Alex Hurley slapped a ball to left field that Scott’s Abigail Cook couldn’t field and two pitches later, a bunt laid down by Kennedy Schilling was thrown away by Adkins, allowing Hurley to race home and tie the game. Ella Nelson dropped a sacrifice bunt to move the runners, bringing up Moulder who swatted a ground ball up the middle to score the go-ahead run with Dean adding some insurance two batters later.
Boggess finished with 11 strikeouts and punched out the side in the seventh. Outside of the third and fourth innings, she faced just one over the minimum and finished 2 for 2 at the plate. Halley struck out four for the Skyhawks.