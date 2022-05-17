LICK CREEK – Winfield got a gutsy performance from junior hurler Maci Boggess and the Generals took swept the series over Scott in Class AA Region 4 play to secure a spot in the state softball tournament with a 6-4 win on Tuesday at Lick Creek Park in Danville.
Coach Steve Hensley said that he was counting on his ace to deliver.
“She’s thrown a lot of innings lately and we had girls ready to go if needed,” he said. “You get in one of these games and you kind of don’t know. She’s been tremendous all year managing and controlling the game for the most part and giving us a chance to win. Tonight, she threw her guts out and I’m proud of her.”
Tied 1-1 in the top of the fourth frame, Winfield (24-7) got to Scott hurler Tatum Halley.
Back-to-back singles from Kennedy Dean and Chloe Kimble set up Dean to score on a passed ball and a hustle play by Alex Hurley. Hurley beat out a grounder to third to plate Kristen Hensley and the Generals led 3-1.
Coach Eric Harper's Scott squad wasn’t finished at the dish.
In the top of the fifth with Winfield up 4-1, The Skyhawks (21-11) plated a pair of runs with RBI knocks from Jaden Elkins and Natalie Green.
Up 5-4 in the top of the final frame, Georgia Moulder blasted a solo home run to dead center field to give Boggess breathing room on the bump with a 6-4 lead.
“That was huge for us in that situation and we were trying to get one more over for insurance,” added Hensley. “Scott won 21 games in the Cardinal Conference and these teams play good softball in Boone and Logan County. Every time we come down here it is always a great game. Much respect to that program.”
Hensley said his message to his girls in green is simple.
“We have to keep what we are doing and make routine plays and get behind your pitcher,” he concluded. ”Get those timely hits and two-out hits and get runners in scoring position and take advantage of your opponent’s mistakes. Thankfully, we have a pitcher who will give us a real good chance to win.”
Boggess went seven innings, giving up 10 hits and four runs while fanning four. Halley threw four innings while giving up five hits and three runs and striking out four. Cambri Barker came out of the bullpen for Scott giving up five hits and three runs (one earned) in three frames.
Winfield was paced by Hurley, Moulder, Kimble and Dean with multiple hits. Green, Elkins and Kayleigh Ellis led Scott with multiple hits each.
Regional Weekly Editor Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.