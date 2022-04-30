Only two Kanawha Valley Teams competed in the Class A portion of the Tudor's Biscuit World Charleston Relays on Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium.
And though those schools, Buffalo and Charleston Catholic, didn't win team titles, they showed off what's to come in the future during the state's largest regular-season meet which is seen as a dry run for the state meet that will take place May 18-21 at UC Stadium.
Buffalo's boys had a strong showing as they tied for second place with Ritchie County. Doddridge County won the team title, while Charleston Catholic finished 10th.
On the girls side, Charleston Catholic placed fourth as a team behind Doddridge County (first). Buffalo placed eighth.
Buffalo's sophomore boys were the shining light for the Bison on Saturday. The boys team has 18 underclassmen (10 sophomores, eight freshmen).
Sophomores Patrick Reilly, Gunner Fertig and Nick Pitchford have put up good times in their respective events this season and will likely have a bright future with the Bison.
Reilly and Pitchford, along with fellow sophomore Jackson Mallett and junior Justus Harris, teamed up to win the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:04.97.
Rain was falling the entire meet but that didn't seem to slow down Reilly as he won the 3,200-meter run (10:06.01), which is a personal record and good for the second-best time in the state this season. He also won the 1,600 (4:57.92)
"My two-mile [3,200] was great," Reilly said. "I ran with [Doddridge County's] Trent Gola the whole race. Props to him for making be tired. The 4x800 was pretty crappy, I ran bad. Legs were a little heavy. The weather was pretty decent to be honest. I like running in the rain."
Pitchford has the second-best 800-meter time in the state (2:02.48) by .08 seconds as Wheeling Central's Aidan Scott's time of 2:02.40 tops West Virginia's boys.
Pitchford showed his speed in that event on Saturday as he won the 800 by almost 12 seconds with a time of 2:05.65.
Another underclassman, Cole Whittington was strong in the 100-meter dash as he was second (11.84) and placed fourth in the 200 (25.34).
Junior Bradley Harris was solid for the Bison as he came in second in the 200 (24.30) and the 400 (53.48).
In the shot put, senior Drew Clendenin earned second place (40 feet, 9 inches). Fertig placed second in the high jump (5-6) and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles.
"The future does look bright," Buffalo coach Jamie Burgess said. "I think we're contenders right now. In single-A the key is having depth because we don't have the numbers that doubles and triples do. If you can have a good group of distance guys and two or three sprinters and score in your field events, you got a shot. We're looking pretty good right now."
Reilly echoed Burgess and said he's looking forward to the next couple of years.
"The next couple of years are gonna be great," Reilly said. "He have a young group coming up within two years and we should be solid. Very good group coming up."
Catholic's girls are also a team of youth and one freshman, Aurelia Kirby, is a runner to watch. Kirby is a four-sport athlete as she runs cross country, starts on the basketball team and plays soccer along with running track.
Kirby finished third in the 1,600 (5:55.39) behind Doddridge County's Lexie Lamb (5:26.83) and Catherine Cottrill (5:34.36). Lamb, a junior, has the third-best time in the state in the 1,600 (5:22.13). Kirby finished fourth in the 3,200 (12:53.06).
"It's been pretty good," Kirby said. "I play soccer and basketball and cross county and everything so going into track season I had a lot of high expectations for it. So far they've been met. I've had a really good time. It's been good just developing and getting better with everyone on my team. Right now, especially since it's just my freshman year, I'm most focused on scoring points for my team, helping my team overall."
The Irish girls also won the 4x800 relay (10.40.18), the 4x102.5 shuttle hurdles (1:13.59) and the 4x400 relay (4:36.36).