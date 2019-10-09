BUFFALO — Twenty Buffalo High School students will represent the state of West Virginia at the 2019 National FFA Convention held Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
This will not be the first trip for Buffalo High’s FFA representing the state at the National FFA Convention. However, since the chapter was reestablished in 2012, this will be the largest group of students to date.
Students will compete in four separate competitions, as well as receive the National Chapter Award.
Maggie Bird, Kaylee Bowling, Hattie Fisher and Dena Tucker will compete in the Agriculture Communications competition. The team qualified for nationals by winning the state competition in February. This is the first time members of the chapter have competed in this event at the national level.
Students were given a scenario and asked to create a communications plan to share information about a local FFA chapter. Students have prepared a media plan. They will pitch the project, engage in a news conference, test on communications concepts, and develop a video, webpage and newspaper article.
The Buffalo High FFA Marketing Plan Team consists of Alisa Grady, Kayleigh Hayzlett and Ty Parkins. Students have worked closely with local businesswoman Leanne Call to create a marketing plan for her meat processing operation at Call’s Meat Market. Team members have also been working closely with Brenda Grant, who works with strategic planning, to develop the marketing plan.
At the National FFA Convention, the team members will pitch their project and compete in up to three rounds of competition to vie for the national championship.
The Agriculture Issues competition challenges FFA members to choose a relevant issue in the state or country. The students then study the pros and cons of the issue and present a minimum of five community forums to share information about the issue with the community.
This year’s team chose the issue, “Should Agriculture Education Classes be Offered in Every High School in the State of West Virginia?” The team members decided on this issue after a Senate bill was introduced in the 2019 West Virginia legislative session. The team interviewed people from across the state to prepare their presentation for the public. The members presented the information at 15 public meetings. They will present the information in up to three rounds at the National FFA Convention.
Members of the team include Courtney Casto, Kendra Legg, Meagan Kearns, Dylan Luikart, Kaitlyn Luikart, Elizabeth McCormick and Baylee Rogers.
Four agriscience projects from the Buffalo FFA Chapter will be on display at the 2019 National FFA Convention. The four projects won at the state level and then were selected into the top 12 in the nation. The students will now compete for their top 12 placings. Students placing in the top three will be recognized in a special ceremony Nov. 1 on a nationally televised program on RFDTV.
To prepare for the competition, students completed a science project related to agriculture and created a lab report. Each student will present his or her findings to a panel of judges.
Members competing in this competition include Jon Eads, Haden Handley, Joni Smith, Noah Thompson, Jamie Irvine and Emma Luikart.
In addition to the 20 students competing, the chapter will receive a three-star ranking in the National Chapter Award program. A three-star ranking is the highest ranking a chapter can receive. The Buffalo High FFA Chapter will receive this honor because of their engagement, student involvement and community service.
The award ceremony honoring the chapter’s three-star ranking will be nationally televised during the National FFA Convention.
Putnam County Schools, Buffalo High and the Buffalo FFA Chapter, advised by Danielle Grant, are proud of these student accomplishments and look forward to watching Buffalo FFA represent the state of West Virginia at the national level.