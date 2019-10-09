ALL PHOTOS: The Hurricane Caliente and the 7-9 squad from Winfield go head-to-head on Wednesday night, Sept. 25, at the Winfield ballfields.
Caliente vs Winfield 7-9 softball
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Park district gets spooky with pumpkin party
- Hass is Midland's new hoss
- Ironton second, Gallia third in Ohio ratings
- Woman ID'd in fatal crash near Fort Gay
- Annual luncheon honors breast cancer survivors
- Blotter: Middle school student arrested for threats
- Huntington woman alleges Matilda Jane violates labor laws
- The Latest: Classified briefing on Syria set for Hill staff
- Better polling means sharper scrutiny. Is Warren ready?
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump misfires on economy, Syria, impeachment
- What's new: House Democrats subpoena US diplomat Sondland
- Trump's plan for Syria withdrawal weakens GOP unity
- Louisiana becomes new hub in immigrant detention under Trump
- 2 suspects in custody, 1 sought in cop trial witness slaying
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Man arrested in attempted copper theft from locomotive
- One dead, one injured in crash near Fort Gay
- 2019 Trick-or-treat times for the Tri-State
- Letter to the editor: UC fans enjoyed visit to Marshall
- One injured in Huntington shooting
- Kenova hires one officer, promotes three
- Mistakes doom Marshall in 24-13 loss at Middle Tennessee
- Attorney wants mental evaluation for manhunt suspect
- Jill Sergent: Court has chance to protect LGBTQ rights
- Four graduates celebrate completion of drug court program
Images
Collections
- Photos: 2019 Tri-State Marching Band Competition
- Photos: Inaugural Huntington Oktoberfest
- Photos: 4th Annual Fine Art Auction at HMA
- Photos: Hershel "Woody" Williams Celebrates His 96th Birthday
- Photos: Spring Valley defeats Capital, 41-0
- Photos: Ashland in Motion's First Friday Event
- Photos: Marshall University vs. Middle Tennessee, football
- Photos: 3rd annual Siptacular Wine Festival
- Photos: WV Pumpkin Festival
- Photos: Fisher House Ground Breaking Ceremony