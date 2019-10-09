WINFIELD — Three haunted houses, one of which is virtual. Three escape rooms with names like “Slaughter House” and “3 Minutes or Die.” Two motion-simulated rides called “Coffin” and “Crypt.”
It’s Halloween season in West Virginia, and there’s no better time to visit Fear on the Farm in Winfield.
Halloween enthusiast Lee Jordan co-owns Fear on the Farm (FOTF) with his father, Steve Jordan, and he is proud of the eight haunted attractions he has to offer this season.
“Even if you visited us in our first two seasons, there is always something new here to frighten you,” Lee Jordan said. “Our haunted houses change themes every year. For example, last year one of our houses was called ‘Weeping Willow Nursing Home.’ This year, it’s ‘Crescent Inn’ with totally different scenes. We also changed up our three escape room experiences from last year.”
Two more additions to Fear on the Farm this season are a new virtual reality haunted house and the Bloody Mary Caverns.
The virtual reality haunted house is “really immersive,” according to Jordan. Guests use head and hand gear to explore the house, all while their friends watch their antics on screens in another room.
Bloody Mary Caverns has been a work in progress for a couple of years. Officially licensed by Bobbie Weiner, a.k.a. Bloody Mary, this haunted house is an indoor-outdoor facility that was constructed earlier this year.
“Having Bobbie Weiner license one of our attractions is a really big deal,” Jordan said.
Weiner (who created a brand out of the name “Bloody Mary”) is a respected makeup artist worldwide. The United States military uses her military makeup kits. An author, speaker and entrepreneur, Weiner is also known for her work on the set of movies like “Titanic” and TV shows like “True Blood.”
Understandably, Lee Jordan was thrilled when Bloody Mary approached him at a trade show to license her name to his West Virginia business.
“I’m a big supporter of folks bringing new businesses into West Virginia. West Virginia is my forever home, and I’m glad that I’ve been able to bring to my home state the Bloody Mary brand, which is known around the world. West Virginia needs more great things coming in … and I believe that I am doing that,” Lee said.
Jordan knows a lot about small businesses. He has owned and operated Lee’s Studio Productions for 18 years. Lee’s Studio Productions is the umbrella company for Fear on the Farm. The same dedication to top-notch productions in the dance studio are applied to his haunted scream park. For example, visitors to the eight attractions comment on the excellent acting of his staff, which is composed in part of Lee’s Studio dancers.
Guests of FOTF last weekend experienced another level of this devotion to high-quality production as Bobbi Weiner/Bloody Mary herself was there. On Friday and Saturday, Weiner signed autographs for fans, applied her signature makeup skills to some of the local actors, and conducted a makeup workshop.
“Having Bloody Mary with us last weekend was just another example of how we go over and above to provide only the best experiences for our guests,” Jordan said.
And the opportunity to enjoy those experiences are far from over. Fear on the Farm is open every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. through Nov. 2.
In addition, a special candlelit “Devil’s Night” will be held on Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. All eight attractions will be open during this blackout event.
Although Jordan has loved Halloween his whole life, even constructing miniature haunted houses as a child, he notes that FOTF will not be open on Halloween night due to families’ trick or treating.
“I encourage people to keep an open mind and try new things this time of year. And really all other times as well! We host multiple events throughout the year that are really cool. We have Laser Tag monthly from January through June, a Zombie Prom in February, and a Vampire Ball in August. We try to do it all.”
To stay informed about all of the opportunities that Lee’s Studio Productions provides, visit www.fearonthefarmwv.com or find Lee Jordan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.