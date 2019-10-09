The West Virginia Board of Education is traveling far from its usual Charleston meeting place to hear from the public, according to a news release.

The listening tour will also include an online survey, and it will all lead to a report by Dec. 1, the release said.

State school board members’ tour began Monday at Mingo Central High. The next meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center.

Students in ProStart, a culinary and restaurant business education program, will provide refreshments at all the meetings.

The other stops will be at these locations, and all meetings will be from 6-8 p.m.:

  • Oct. 23: Greenbrier West High, in Charmco
  • Oct. 24: James Rumsey Technical Institute, in Martinsburg
  • Oct. 29: Putnam Career and Technical Center, in Eleanor
  • Oct. 30: John Marshall High, in Glen Dale

“The [board’s] listening tour will consist of discussions facilitated by [state Department of Education] staff and external stakeholders,” the release said. “In addition, comment cards will be available on-site and an online survey will also be posted for respondents to share their thoughts and concerns. Topics include: flexibility around curriculum, credits and standards; teacher preparation, recruitment and retention; family engagement and Local School Improvement Councils; and career readiness.”

The board is requesting, but not requiring, preregistration. You can register at https://wvde.us/ education-public-forum.

