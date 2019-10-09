TEAYS VALLEY — Members of the Scott Teays Lions Club, Hurricane High School Leo Club and volunteers met at the GoMart truck stop in Teays Valley on Sept. 28 to pick up trash along a 2-mile section of North Poplar Fork Road beginning at W.Va. 34.
They started at 9 a.m., and by 10 the rain was pouring down. Everyone was drenched but kept working, and 27 bags of trash were collected.
The groups always find something unusual. In the past, they have found pill bottles for opioids from pharmacies in Michigan, bicycles in good condition, tires, vinyl piping and lumber.
This trash pickup was a part of the state Adopt-a-Highway Program. It was done about a week early to meet the club’s schedule.
The Hurricane High School Leo Club is sponsored by the Scott Teays Lions Club and was just chartered by Lions Clubs International. A dinner to celebrate the forming of the club will be held in the near future.
Lion Jill Sergent, a teacher at HHS, is the club adviser and has done a great job with help from Lion Angie Turkelson, another HHS teacher.