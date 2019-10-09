On Saturday, Teays Valley Christian School held its homecoming celebration at Valley Park in Hurricane. To celebrate the event, the high school varsity team played Greater Beckley Christian School’s Crusaders soccer team.
The two had met before, but this time Beckley’s squad only had 11 players and so, despite temperatures in the 80s, they had no substitutes.
The visitors kicked off and immediately lost possession as Teays Valley surged forward. Number 10, Andrew Breeding won the ball in midfield and passed to Micah Gillespie on the left side of the 18 yard box. The Lions’ number 11 trapped the ball, swiveled and fired a low volley that shaved the outside of the post.
Two minutes later Keebler Mata intercepted a pass on the right, ran toward the penalty area and passed to Gillespie, who made no mistake, lobbing the ball into the net for the first goal.
It was pretty much one-way traffic for the first 10 minutes with both Andrew Breeding and Grant Goad having shots saved or deflected wide. Then, in the ninth minute, Goad tried a shot from far out on the right touchline that easily beat the Crusaders’ keeper for Teays Valley’s second goal.
A minute later the Lion’s won a corner on the right. Cole Young took the kick, the ball landed just outside the six-yard box and Sydney Schliesser pounced to hit it home for the third.
The home team had taken command of midfield and chances were coming thick and fast, with Andrew Breeding hitting the back of the net in the 11th minute from an assist by Micah Gillespie.
Up until this time the Greater Beckley forwards had failed to penetrate far into Teays Valley’s half of the field but in the 14th minute BJ Mitchell managed to get it and ran up the left. He avoided three tackles and got his shot away only to see the Lions’ keeper save easily.
A minute later Grant Goad took a free kick just inside the attacking half of the field. He sent the ball high toward Micah Gillespie who shot low to make the score 5-0 to the Lions. It didn’t take a minute before Gillespie did it again, completing his hat-trick with a shot from just outside the penalty arc.
Andrew Breeding was weaving through the Crusader’s defense. He saw one shot go narrowly wide and another hit the post before a pass from Aidan Campbell reached him and he hit the back of the net for the home side’s seventh goal.
The TVCS keeper hadn’t really been tested so far but in the 26th minute Cara Smith sent a long ball over the home defense to BJ Mitchell, who ran to intercept it. Devin Danford, the Teays Valley keeper, also chased it and managed to send it out for a throw. Cara Smith got the ball and passed to the visitors number 15, who shot but missed to the left.
Just seconds later Mitchell again chased a through ball and hit it on the run only to see Danford safely gather it. Following those few minutes of defense the Lions went over on to the attack again and after 36 minutes Steven Serfontein seized the ball level with his own penalty area and, beating two tackles, ran into the attacking half of the field where he passed to Sydney Schliesser.
Schliesser, anticipating he would keep running, slotted the ball through the defense for Serfontein to volley home for a great individual goal and Teay’s Valley’s eighth.
Two minutes later Schliesser herself had the ball in the net with a good shot from the edge of the area but the referee ruled he’d blown for half time as the ball was in the air and so the score remained 8-0 to Teays Valley at the break.
The home side began the second half in the same way, with two shots going wide in the first couple of minutes. A minute later Micah Gillespie struck again, pouncing on a cross from Grant Goad and shooting low into the corner of the net.
Just after this the visitors had to take a player off and since, the Crusaders had no substitutes, TVCS also took one of their team off, too. Moments later BJ Mitchell, who’d been very determined to win the ball, finally got it on the halfway line.
He charged toward the Lions’ goal, beating two players as he did so, He got into the home penalty area and shot before the advancing keeper collided with him. That made the score 9-1, and the collision earned the keeper a yellow card.
Teays Valley tried to hit back immediately and Andrew Breeding actually had the ball in the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Beckley were fighting hard for possession in midfield but the Lions attacks were relentless.
In the 15th minute Triston Yoak took the ball forward and sent a hard, low pass to Cole Young who capped a good individual performance by scoring. 10-1 to Teays Valley.
Beckley took the kick off, there was a tussle for the ball near the center circle and the Lions were awarded a free kick. Micah Gillespie, who’d been in goal, came forward and struck the ball hard. It flew over everyone, left the keeper rooted to the spot and hit the back of the net for the goal of the game.
Teays Valley still weren’t done, they continued to press and Josh Belcher assisted Stephen Serfontein in scoring his second while Belcher himself got on the score sheet after hitting a shot that the keeper deflected back into his path. He made no mistake in scoring the Lions’ 13th goal from the rebound.
That was the end of the scoring. Teays Valley ran out easy 13-1 winners. Despite the scoreline Beckley kept trying until the final whistle. Their star player was BJ Mitchell with help from Cara Smith in midfield. In defense Sydney Stover and Jake Dickens in goal worked hard to prevent the home team’s score being higher.
For Teays Valley the whole team worked well with short, accurate passes and continuous effort. If we have to nominate a MVP it has to be five-goal Micah Gillespie who capped a great performance by being elected Homecoming King as well.